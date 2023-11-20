River Study Meeting Planned in Salina

A public meeting is planned in Salina to discuss the Kansas River Reservoir Flood and Sediment Study being conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to the organization, the public comment period for the Kansas River Reservoir Flood and Sediment Study has been extended to December 29th.

Officials are hosting public meetings for the Kansas River Reservoir Flood and Sediment Study this month and will occur at locations throughout the basin. The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with the Kansas Water Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, has prepared the Draft Watershed Study Report for the Kansas River Reservoirs Flood and Sediment Study.

The times, dates and locations of the scheduled public meetings are as follows:

November 28, 2023 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Pottorf Hall, Riley County Fairgrounds, 1710 Avery Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66503

November 29, 2023 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Flory Building East – Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., Lawrence, KS 66046

November 30, 2023 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – K-State Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, College Center Building, 2310 Centennial Road, Salina, KS 67401

The Draft Watershed Study Report and supporting information is available and the public comment period is open. Comments will be accepted through December 29, 2023. Submit comments by attending a meeting, electronically to [email protected] or by mail to:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

ATT: Plan Formulation Section

601 East 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64106

More details about the study are available at this link Kansas River Basin (army.mil).