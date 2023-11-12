River Renewal Update Presentation Planned

An update on the Smoky Hill River renewal project is planned for this week. Smoky Hills Audubon Society invites the public to hear an update on the Smoky Hill River renewal by Friends of the River administrator Jane Anderson.

According to the organization, it has been 16 years since the incorporation of the Friends of the Smoky Hill River and after many years of planning the action phase is beginning. With this month’s opening of the first half mile of the river trail the public will begin to see the dream come true.

Executive Director Jane Anderson has been at the Friends of the River for over eight years. During this time the city sales tax support for the restoration was passed by the voters, the Corps of Engineers has a signed agreement for a study for a river project supported by the Corps, and a $22.1 million RAISE Grant was granted to the City of Salina for the Smoky Hill River Restoration.

The presentation will be this Thursday, November 16th, at 7:30 in the evening in room 229 of Peters Science Hall on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.