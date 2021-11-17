River Renewal Project Update Session Planned

The public is invited to an update on the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The City of Salina, with the help of HDR, is planning an event to provide an update on the status of the river project.

According to the City, the update will include the following:

United States Army Corps of Engineer – Section 1135 Smoky Hill River Renewal Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study

City of Salina – Smoky Hill River Renewal Project

The event is planned for Wednesday, December 1st. It will be at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Complex.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees may come to view exhibits and speak with project representatives. A formal presentation, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will begin at 6:00 p.m. The formal presentation will be broadcast on the City of Salina’s Facebook page and on Cox Cable Channel 20.

Public input has been continuously incorporated into the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project throughout the planning process. The public is once again being asked to provide feedback, prior to the project moving into the design and construction of Phase I of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

Specific questions regarding the project should be directed to Martha Tasker, City of Salina Utilities Director, at [email protected] or (785)309-5725. For further information about the project, visit salinaks.gov/riverrenewal.