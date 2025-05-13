River Project Update Tonight

Seven bridges in Salina will be redesigned and rebuilt before the Smoky Hill River flows through town again.

Interim City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at a range of issues, including the project to bring the river back to life.

Proposed bridges are located at Lakewood Park, Elm Street, Ash Street, Iron Street, The Midway, YMCA Drive and South Ohio Street.

A presentation is planned to update the public on progress of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project on Tuesday evening at 5:30pm inside the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Following the presentations, attendees may view maps of the project design in an “open house” format from 6:30pm till 7:30pm. Representatives from the City and HDR will be available to answer questions.

Major elements include:

7 Bridges

2 Pedestrian Under Crossings

3.5 Miles of Bicycle / Pedestrian Trails

River Channel Maintenance Facility

5 Boat Ramps

Boardwalk Area

Levy Outlet

Estimated cost of the project is around $22 million dollars. Officials anticipate the Smoky Hill River will have flowing water again in 2030. Designers say the 6.8 mile showpiece will someday boast walking trails, outdoor lighting, a waterfall feature plus step pools with kayak and canoe chutes.

Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration major Elements:

Entrance works

Sediment Excavation and Disposal

Channel Shaping

Western Star Dam Replacement

Estimated Project Costs (GI Program)

Cost

Breakdown

$13,705,000 Federal Share

$7,610,000 Non-Federal Share (City of Salina cost)

$21,315,000 Total