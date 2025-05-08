River Project Update Presentation Planned

A presentation is planned to update the public on progress of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

The City of Salina and Friends of the River invite the public to attend a presentation on the progress of the the Transportation Grant Phase of the project.

The presentations by city staff and HDR Engineering, Inc., will focus on project costs, schedule, bridges, aesthetics, and trails along the Old Smoky Hill River Channel.

The event will be held on Tuesday, May 13th, in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Doors open at 5:15. The presentation begins at 5:30.

Following the presentations, attendees may view maps of the project design in an “open house” format from 6:30 till 7:30. Representatives from the City and HDR will be available to answer questions.

_ _ _

For those unable to attend, the meeting will be streamed live on: – the City’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/salina.ks.gov – the City’s YouTube channel at: youtube.com/cityofsalinakansas

Visit Salina-TV.com for more information on viewing the meeting video on SalinaTV or Cox Cable Channel 20.

Visit www.salina-ks.gov/utilities-projects for more information on the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.