River Project Rolls On, Public Meeting Dec. 1

A flood on the Missouri River and a world wide pandemic has kept the United States Army Corps of Engineers occupied and under the radar concerning the Smoky Hill River channel.

It’s been three years since Martha Tasker, City of Salina Utilities Director has talked about the river on the radio. But behind the scenes – Tasker has been in motion to keep the ripples of the project rolling forward. The first item on the list of removing layers of silt from the old channel remains the same.

Tasker tells KSAL News that clearing the channel comes with a couple of different options and price points to complete the plan.

“We’ve boiled it down to something that’s reasonable and ready to go out for the public to see,” she said.

The public is invited to an update on the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The City of Salina, with the help of HDR, is planning an event to provide an update on the status of the river project.

According to the City, the update will include the following:

United States Army Corps of Engineer – Section 1135 Smoky Hill River Renewal Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study

City of Salina – Smoky Hill River Renewal Project

The event is planned for Wednesday, December 1st. It will be at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Complex.

KSAL file photo from 2018, Martha Tasker, in foreground at lunchtime Q&A in Founders Park

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees may come to view exhibits and speak with project representatives. A formal presentation, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will begin at 6:00 p.m. The formal presentation will be broadcast on the City of Salina’s Facebook page and on Cox Cable Channel 20.