River Project Gets $22 Million Federal Grant

The Salina Smoky Hill River renewal project effort has received a significant boost. The project is getting $22 million in grant funding from the federal government.

According to U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, a $22,112,620 Department of Transportation grant has been approved for the Smoky Hill River Bridge Replacement in Salina.

The funding is to be used to replace seven bridges, construct bike and pedestrian trails, add a community plaza, rejuvenate six parks located along the river channel and bring outdoor recreational opportunities for citizens and visitors to enjoy.

The resources are provided through the FY22 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

The river presents a unique opportunity for development and revitalization of a dormant asset and ecosystem within the city.

“This investment will support economic development for the City of Salina, create high-paying jobs, improve the safety of existing transportation systems and expand the local transportation infrastructure,” said Sen. Moran. “These federal resources will also help advance the revitalization of the Smoky Hill River recreational district located in the heart of Salina.”

“Congratulations to the Salina community on securing these federal resources that will make improvements to existing infrastructure and add new features for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come,” said Sen. Marshall. “We were able to provide important support to the City of Salina during the application process for this grant, and I’m proud of the results we helped deliver for Kansans.”

On April 4, 2022, Sen. Moran sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg supporting the grant application submitted by the City of Salina for the Old Smoky Hill River Bridge Replacement project.

Since coming to office in 2017, Sen. Marshall has worked alongside Salina community leaders to find resources and funding to revitalize the Smoky Hill River that winds its way through the City of Salina. Past efforts have included outreach and communication to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on the city’s behalf as well as letters of support for federal funding, including the city’s successful application for the U.S. Dept of Transportation RAISE Grant program.