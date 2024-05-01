River Festival Wristband Sales Begin

Tis’ the season. Smoky Hill River Festival button sales officially begin Wednesday morning.

2024 will be the 48th year of the annual celebration of the arts in Salina. This year’s epic arts party, is June 13-16 in Oakdale Park.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband ,$15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Wristbands are available in many local locations and regional cities. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at: https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/

Daily wristbands will be available at the gate for a cost of $10.

The popular Festival Medallion Quest will kick off at 4 pm on Wednesday, May 15, on the front steps of the Smoky Hill Museum, where the first clue for the $3,000 prize package will be unveiled. Twice daily, clues will be released at 7:30 am and 4:30 pm until the Medallion is found.

Festival gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday, June 13, with 35 food booths, an art patron party, and the Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music. Music will start at 5:45 with a special guest who has been invited to perform.

General Festival hours are Thursday, June 13, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 16, from 10 am to 5 pm.