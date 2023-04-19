River Festival Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are being sought to help at Salina’s biggest, and longest running celebration of the arts. Volunteers are needed to help at the Smoky Hill River Festival.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, every year more than 2,000 dedicated, engaged, community-minded, and fun volunteers step up to make the Smoky Hill River Festival happen. Volunteering at the River Festival gives participants an exclusive, behind-the-scenes appreciation of the Festival. Volunteers play a huge part in our success!

Local businesses, organizations, students, and civic, church, youth groups, and individuals are encouraged to get involved in the community’s largest epic party, the Smoky Hill River Festival, scheduled for June 8-11, 2023.

Groups or individuals who enjoy serving the community, making new connections, sharing their skills, earning volunteer hours, gaining experience, managing others, and assisting out-of-town guests, including artists and vendors, are encouraged to sign-up.

River Festival volunteers serve two or three-hour shifts, typically working outdoors in the shade. Assist for a shift and stay to enjoy the Festival. Volunteers must be 13 or older and are required to purchase and wear a River Festival admission wristband when they volunteer. A wristband is required to attend the River Festival.

The River Festival has moved to an online signup process to streamline our volunteer recruitment and organization. Go to https://signup.com/group/275414358093?utm_source=group-badge-volunteer-green to review all of the volunteer opportunities and sign up for a shift.

For more details, visit riverfestival.com or contact Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770 or [email protected]. Volunteers are encouraged to sign-up by the end of April.