River Festival Unveils Some Entertainment Details

Salina Arts & Humanities has announced initial details of Festival entertainment for the 2021 Smoky Hill River Festival via the new River Festival website.

According to the organization, among returning stage acts for 2021 is popular duo Joe Scott and Hannah Alkire, as Acoustic Eidolon. Among returning roving or Arty’s Stage acts are the rhythmic Drum Safari, Richard Renner, balloon artists Up, Up & Away, and Dennis Porter of Happy Faces Entertainment. More than 150 performances across 4 days give Festival-goers diverse and affordable entertainment choices.

Featured on its four live stages and roving across shady Oakdale Park, Festival entertainment is a key part of the excitement and enjoyment many anticipate each year at the River Festival.

“Entertainment for the 45th anniversary Festival is dynamic and varied, reflecting the Festival’s rich musical tradition,” says Festival entertainment coordinator Anna Pauscher Morawitz. “Each act, whether on-stage or roving, will bring joy to longtime Festival-goers or first-time visitors. Also, being able to search for new or favorite acts by stage or by day on riverfestival.com, will make planning your Festival entertainment schedule even more convenient and fun.”

Scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, Sept 2-5 in Oakdale Park, River Festival 2021 will celebrate the 45th anniversary of this unique and beloved arts celebration. New for Festival 2021 will be advance-price admission wristbands at $15 for 4 days, available for purchase beginning Monday July 26, for five weeks. Daily $10 wristbands will be sold only at the gate. Children 11 and under get in free.

While a good portion of Festival entertainers appear on the website, final acts including all headliners will be announced later this spring, making the Festival entertainment lineup fully searchable.

Highlights of Festival entertainment and other key activities will be shared in the coming months, with complete details announced at the SHRF 2021 Press Briefing on Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at the SAH offices at the Smoky Hill Museum.

Visit riverfestival.com or Facebook.com/SHRiverFestival for details. For details on how to sponsor or volunteer at the Festival, call 785-309-5770 or contact [email protected]