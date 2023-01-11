River Festival Seeking Input

Smoky Hill River Festival organizers are seeking input.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, to better understand the needs and preferences of Festival volunteers, they are requesting responses to a short survey by potential, past, and current volunteers.

“It has been over ten years since we surveyed volunteers to understand their preferences. Volunteers are an integral part of the Festival’s success. We look forward to using survey feedback to shape our volunteer program,” says Anna Pauscher Morawitz, Operations & Development Manager at Salina Arts & Humanities.

The survey takes less than five minutes, and responses are anonymous. The survey will close on January 25, 2023. To access the online survey, visit https://seam.ly/rSYz4exH. More information about volunteer opportunities is available at https://www.riverfestival.com/volunteer/.

The 2023 Smoky Hill River Festival will take place in Oakdale Park on June 8 -11.