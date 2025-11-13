Rivalry Rebirth: Salina Game Has Storied History

Friday night will be special in Salina. It will be the rebirth of a storied playoff rivalry: Salina Central vs Salina South. The first regular season football game between Salina South and Salina Central was played on October 9, 1970. In 1972 the annual rivalry game became now known as the Mayor’s Cup, with South winning the inaugural game. The winner of the Mayor’s Cup game gets to keep the trophy for the year. Central has won the last five Mayor’s Cup games in a row and leads the overall series 35 – 21. The Mayor’s Cup won’t be on the line, but Friday night’s game will be special. The winner advances to the substate game, with an opportunity to earn a spot in the state championship game. In the early 2000s, the two Salina schools had two of the best football programs in all of Kansas, with coach Marvin Deiner leading the Mustangs and coach Ken Stonebraker leading the Cougars. The two teams met in the playoffs six consecutive years from 1999 through 2004. In four of the six playoff games, the team that won the regular season contest lost in the playoffs. In five of the six playoff games, the winner went on to win the state title. South was state runner-up in 2003. From 1999 through 2005, Salina Central went 78-5 and won four state titles. Four of the five losses were to Salina South. These teams played one another 12 times in 6 seasons: 1999 — Central 21, South 20

1999 — Central 44, South 28 (5A first round)

2000 — Central 18, South 13

2000 — South 23, Central 20 (5A first round)

2001 — Central 25, South 13

2001 — Central 35, South 14 (5A first round)

2002 — South 14, Central 7

2002 — Central 20, South 9 (5A semifinals)

2003 — Central 30, South 27

2003 — South 17, Central 10 (5A semifinals)

2004 — Central 17, South 13

2004 — South 21, Central 14 (ot) (5A quarterfinals) How great was Salina football during this time period? From 1998 to 2005 a Salina school played for the state title in eight straight years, with a Salina school winning the title in six of those years.

There have been some great players over the years in these games. Though some went on to college and even professional glory, some of their fondest memories are of playing at Salina Stadium against their crosstown rivals.

Brent Venables was a linebacker at Salina South from 1986 through 1989. He went on to play and coach at Kansas State University. He won a national title as the defensive coordinator at Clemson and is the current head coach at the University of Oklahoma. Venables tells KSAL News, “To this day, I think about the magnitude of the rivalry and what it means to both schools in the community. The sense of pride that goes along with the intensity for bragging rights. It’s a really big deal to both schools. Some of my favorite memories of playing and competing in this sport come from my time wearing the green and gold and competing against the Mustangs.”

Brian Lamone was a tight end at Salina Central from 1995 – 1997. He then walked on at K-State and eventually earned a scholarship. During his time as a Wildcat the team went to five consecutive bowl games. Playing at Salina Central High School, Lamone and his teammates, including Terence Newman who also went on to play at K -State before being drafted into the NFL by the Dallas Cowboys, experienced great success. In the three years Lamone saw varsity action, first limited to special teams before becoming a starter. He lost only two games, both in the state semi-finals. His junior year, the Mustangs won the 5A State Championship. Lamone tells KSAL News he never lost to Salina South, and the games weren’t really that competitive. Lamone cites, “The atmosphere at Salina Stadium was unreal, though.” He remembers both sides of the stadium overflowing onto the track. “It was such a great experience,” he said. It was a game at the time the Mustangs were expected to win. Lamone continues, “South was just starting to turn things around; we could see they were starting to get good, and we didn’t want to be the ones to lose to them.”

That atmosphere that Lamone refers to has been gone for about 20 years. It will be back Friday night.

Chuck Eanes played at Salina South from 1981 – 1983. He was a key player on the 1983 Cougar team, which was the first team in South history to make the playoffs. Three players from that team, Eanes, Anthony “Tony” Harvey, and Eric Keeler, all went on to play at the University of Kansas. All three were on the KU team that beat a then second ranked Oklahoma team that featured Brian Bosworth on the defense. When OU QB Danny Bradley got hurt, backup Troy Aikman came into the game and struggled trying to run the Sooner’s triple option offense. Aikman later transferred to UCLA. Eanes tells KSAL News he never lost to the Mustangs in junior high or in high school. “I was friends with a lot of the Central guys off the field,” he said. “That’s what made it so special,” he added. On the field it was all business. “We nicknamed Central’s Odell Wilson ‘The Milkman’ because he always delivered. He unsuccessfully tried to jump over me one game, but I flipped him around and let him know he didn’t deliver” Eanes chuckled.

Jake Sharp played for Salina Central from 2002 – 2005. He had one of the best years in Kansas high school football history in 2005 scoring 63 touchdowns, which is still a state record. He rushed for 3,304 yards, leading the Mustangs to an undefeated state championship. Sharp went on to play at the University of Kansas where he helped the Jayhawks win the 2008 Orange Bowl. He tells KSAL News he only beat Salina South once, and it was during the undefeated championship season. Sharp says, “The game with South was bigger than the state championship game. I was more nervous, excited, and full of anticipation prior to that game than any other game, including the state title game. I think everyone on both teams was, and everyone gave a championship effort at that game every time. The hardest I’ve ever been hit was against South during my sophomore year.”

The rivalry has made memories in the stands as well. In 1979 Hollywood actors Antonio Vargas, known for his role as Huggy Bear on the TV series “Starsky and Hutch,” and Robert Downey Jr., who later became known for “Iron Man” among other roles, were at the game and watched from the home stands. Both were in Salina shooting the infamously bad movie “Up the Academy.”

In 2013 it snowed several inches prior to the kickoff of the Mayor’s Cup game. The snow and accompanying cold did not keep fans away. Both sides of the stadium were full.

Snow won’t be an issue this Friday night. It seems even Mother Nature is excited about the playoff game. The forecast is for a high of 76 with light wind.

A community tailgate is planned from 5:00–6:30 with kickoff at 7:00. Tickets will be available at the gate, and online. Gates open at 5:45.

Meridian Media radio stations 1150 KSAL and Y 93.7 will be broadcasting live from the stadium starting at 4:00, and both stations will also carry the game.

