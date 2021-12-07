Risk Management Session For Framers

Registration is now open for a four-part workshop being held at three dozen locations in Kansas to help farmers and ranchers deal with the uncertainty of fluctuating grain and input prices.

Kansas State University officials said the program, Risk Management Skills for Kansas Women in Agriculture, will focus on numerous topics, including:

Determining costs of production.

Utilizing crop insurance.

Crop marketing plans.

Government farm programs.

LaVell Winsor, a farm analyst with K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, said managing risk on the farm is critical to long-term sustainability. But, she adds, “little did we know several months ago when we started planning these sessions that we would see commodity prices with so much volatility, coupled with extraordinarily high input prices.”

The workshop is a series of four sessions, held on the following dates:

Jan. 12 – Local networking; enterprise budgeting.

Jan. 19 – Crop insurance; stress and resiliency.

Jan. 26 – Crop marketing; family communication.

Feb. 2 – Farm bill programs; special speaker and awards.

All sessions will be in person. Hands-on activities follow a discussion on each topic. An optional fifth session is scheduled for Feb. 23 to cover beef cow/calf risk management focusing on enterprise budgeting, cattle marketing and cow/calf insurance options.

A similar series held in early 2020 drew nearly 700 participants, according to Winsor.

“Our goal is to make this information very usable on your own farm,” Winsor said. “The hands-on activities are designed to reinforce each topic so that you can take the topic home and implement it on your own operation right away.”

Robin Reid, a farm economist in K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, said the workshop title highlights the need for women to attend, but the series is open to all participants, regardless of gender.

“Over the years, many agricultural education efforts have been attended by men (more than women),” Reid said. “We want to open this education to women so they can also have these risk management skills that are important to all farms and ranches.”

The series costs $50 if registered by Dec. 31. Registration includes all meals and program materials. After Dec. 31, the cost increases to $75. The optional Feb. 23 session costs an additional $10, or $15 if a participant only wants to attend that session.

Winsor said a listing of 36 locations where the workshop will be held, as well as registration, is available online. The first 500 participants to register will receive a free Grain Marketing book.

The series will be held at: Beloit, Burlington, Clay Center, Colby, Council Grove, Dodge City, El Dorado, Emporia, Fort Scott, Garden City, Girard, Grainfield, Great Bend, Hays, Herington, Independence, Iola, Jennings, Kiowa, LaCrosse, Leoti, Leavenworth, Manhattan, McPherson, Olathe, Ottawa, Paola, Sabetha, Salina, Smith Center, St. John, Stockton, Syracuse, Topeka, Ulysses and Wilson. Interested persons can also contact their local extension agent for more information.