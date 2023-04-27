Rings Stolen

A woman from Burr Oak, Kansas wants her wedding ring back.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Tamera Jeffery was visiting Salina in early April and is the victim of a vehicle burglary after someone went through her purse and removed her $5,000 wedding ring and silver antique filigree ring valued at $400.

Police say the jewelry may have been taken from her 2019 Ram Truck while she was staying at the Morrison House near the hospital.

Jeffery was in town between April 10 through the 12th and is not sure when the rings were taken.