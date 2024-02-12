Rings, Luxury Brands Stolen in Residential Burglary

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a list of high end clothing items were stolen.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 11:50am to 12:35pm Friday, someone forced open the front door on a home in the 200 block of South 4th Street and removed dozens of clothing items and accessories.

Police say purses, belts, jackets and shoes from Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Burberry were stolen. Two diamond rings and a diamond bracelet were also taken. Loss and damage is listed at $21,700.

A neighbor told investigators they saw a white or Hispanic man in the house and noticed a gray or dark colored SUV nearby.