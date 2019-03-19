Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 33 °

Rings, Computer Stolen

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2019

A jewelry collection was stolen from a home near downtown.

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 600 block of W. Walnut that occurred Monday sometime between 7:40am and 5pm.

Police say the victim came home from work and noticed her house was out of order. She then discovered her gold wedding band with three diamonds was missing as well as one with nine diamonds.

A couple of amethyst necklaces along with a laptop computer and a checkbook were also taken. Total loss is listed at $8,900.

There was no sign of forced entry and police have no suspects.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Rings, Computer Stolen

A jewelry collection was stolen from a home near downtown. Salina Police are investigating a resi...

March 19, 2019 Comments

Watch Collection Reported Stolen

Kansas News

March 19, 2019

Social Media Posts Doom Judicial No...

Kansas News

March 19, 2019

Arrest Made in Salina Robbery

Top News

March 19, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rings, Computer Stolen
March 19, 2019Comments
Watch Collection Reported...
March 19, 2019Comments
Social Media Posts Doom J...
March 19, 2019Comments
Kansas State University N...
March 19, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH