Ring in the New Year Responsibly

This New Year’s Eve while you are celebrating, whether it is with your family, a night on the town with friends or a small get together at someone’s home, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers and passengers to be responsible while enjoying the festivities.

Here are some tips to enjoying the holiday responsibly:

Never drive or ride with someone who is impaired or drowsy.

If you plan to consume alcohol, have a plan in place before you go. Know what you’ll do for a ride home, whether it is a ride service, public transportation, a designated driver or finding a place to stay. If you do consume alcohol: Give someone your keys. Don’t drink to impairment. Don’t drink on an empty stomach. Take the night off and serve as a designated driver for others.

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle and your phone charged in case of car trouble.

If you need help on a Kansas highway, call *47 for the Kansas Highway Patrol or call *KTA (*582) for the Kansas Turnpike Authority.