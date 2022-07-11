Salina, KS

Rims and Tires Stolen

KSAL StaffJuly 11, 2022

A truck belonging to a Salina man isn’t going anywhere any time soon after its rims and tires were stolen over the past week.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between July 3 and July 10, the rims and tires were taken off of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck in the 600 block of Bishop Street.

The victim told police that the truck was parked in a nearby business lot. When officers arrived, the truck was sitting on the ground. The total value between the stolen rims and Federal brand tires is estimated at a reported $1,400.

Forrester said the suspect(s) left behind a floor jack on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

