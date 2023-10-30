Rifle Aimed at Couple

Salina Police are investigating a possible aggravated assault case after a husband and wife felt threatened by a man with a rifle.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that last Friday night the couple was leaving the Central High School football game when they walked by a house and saw a man standing behind a screen door with a rifle slung over his torso.

The couple told police they got in their vehicle and as they drove past the home in the 800 block of Sunrise he proceeded to load the weapon and point it at them.

The investigation is ongoing.