Rider Hurt in Motorcycle Crash With Deer

Todd PittengerSeptember 27, 2021
A motorcycle rider was badly inured in a crash involving a deer.
According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday night at about the first responders were called to the 400 block of Kiowa Road to a reported injury accident. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle had been struck by another vehicle.
Upon investigation this was not the case.
Investigation at the scene indicated 31-year-old James Guant of Great Bend was operating a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle. He was traveling north on Kiowa Road in the southeast part of Great Bend when he struck a deer, killing it.
Guant was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact and continued approximately 85 feet down the road. Guant was transported to KU Med in Great Bend and later transferred to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

