Rider Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

A Salina man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Friday.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 61-year-old Thomas Barrett was injured after he lost control of his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle Friday evening on Old 40 Highway near North Ohio Street.

Police say he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. Barrett was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries.

The accident occurred just before 6pm in the 1100 block of E. Old 40 Highway.