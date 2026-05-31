88th Boys State This Week

High school students from across the State of Kansas will participate in the 88th session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas this week.

The event is Sunday, May 31st, through Saturday, June 6, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. This will be the program’s 34th consecutive session at KSU.

According to the American Legion, the list of dignitaries scheduled to appear includes a visit by Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on Monday, June 1st. Schwab, who was a 1989 Kansas Boys State delegate, will be a part of the evening retreat ceremonies and will swear in Kansas Boys State delegates who are elected mayor of their KBS

city.

Other Kansas state and local government officials scheduled to make appearances — all on Monday as

part of a public service seminar — include: Sen. Ethan Corson (D-Fairway, District 7); Rep. Nikki McDonald (D-Olathe, District 49); Judge Amy Fellows Cline, J.D. (Kansas Court of Appeals); District Judge Courtney Craver Boehm, J.D. (8th Judicial District – Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties); County Commissioner John Ford (Riley County); Mayor Kurt Skoog, Overland Park; and City Councilman Cole Robinson, Prairie Village (Ward 1).

A list of featured events during the week follows. Unless noted, all events are open to the public.

Sunday, May 31

Opening ceremonies, 1:30 p.m., McCain Auditorium

Opening remarks: Kyle Wheatley, Kansas Boys State executive director, a 2003 KBS delegate from Wichita (Kan.) Northwest High School and current resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Tom Fimmen, Kansas Boys State 2025 lieutenant governor, a resident of Leawood, Kan., and a 2026 graduate of Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Mo. In addition, representatives from Engaged Kansas, whose mission is to demystify public service and make it more accessible for anyone interested in shaping their communities, will speak.

Monday, June 1

Swearing in of 2026 Kansas Boys State mayors, 7 p.m., Kansas Boys State Assembly Area (Goodnow Hall/Marlatt Hall parking lot [between buildings on Claflin Road]).

Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State and 1989 KBS delegate from Great Bend High School, will provide remarks and swear in the KBS mayors.

Party caucuses, 7:30 p.m., Federalist Party, Fiedler Hall, Room 1107; Nationalist Party, Rathbone Hall, Room 1073 (each party will select their candidates for the six state offices and formulate their party platforms). This event is not open to the public, but the media is invited to attend.

Tuesday, June 2

Kansas Boys State governor and other state office candidates’ debate, 1:30 p.m., McCain Auditorium.

Announcement of Kansas Boys State general election winners for governor and other state offices, and swearing-in ceremony, 7 p.m., KBS Assembly Area.

Wednesday, June 3

Pass-in-Review, approximately 7:15 p.m., Anderson Hall (east side). Officials from the American Legion Department of Kansas and other Legion members will participate in this military tradition where troops (in this case, KBS delegates) march past reviewing officials, allowing them to inspect the unit’s readiness and discipline. It’s a ceremonial event showcasing pride and mutual respect between troops and their leader.

Flag retirement ceremony, 7:30 p.m., World War II Memorial in front of McCain Auditorium. The event is an observance of the proper respect for the American flag and how unserviceable flags are properly disposed. The honor guard from American Legion Pearce-Keller Post No.17 in Manhattan will present the ceremony. Dr. John Lindholm, a 1949 KSU graduate who provided the dog tags as a model for the “Tags of Honor” sculpture at the Memorial, was a longtime Kansas Boys State staff member as a Legionnaire advisor before passing away in January 2020.

Evening ceremonies, 8 p.m., McCain Auditorium.

2026 Kansas Boys State governor’s inaugural address.

Address by the American Legion Department of Kansas commander (to be announced by the ALDK on May 31), and introduction of Kansas American Legion dignitaries

Kansas Boys State band performance, chorus performance and talent show.

Thursday, June 4

Candidates for Boys Nation, two of whom will represent Kansas Boys State as senators in Washington, D.C., July 17-25, will present speeches, 8:30 a.m., KBS Assembly Area.

Friday, June 5

Announcement of delegates who will represent Kansas Boys State as senators at Boys Nation, 8:30 a.m., KBS Assembly Area.

Saturday, June 6

Closing ceremonies, 9:15 a.m., McCain Auditorium.

Announcement of Kansas Boys State outstanding citizens, Kansas Boys State Samsung American Legion Scholarship and KBS Executive Director Scholarship winners, and announcement of various awards, including Advisor of the Year, Counselor of the Year, New Counselor of the Year, William “Bill” F. Stahl Outstanding Supreme Court Justice

Outstanding Senator and Outstanding State Representative.

Farewell address by KBS Executive Director Kyle Wheatley.

Closing Address by 2026 KBS Governor

Final State Assembly/Final Flag Lowering, 11 a.m., KBS Assembly Area

In addition to the above events, the public is invited to view the daily morning assembly/flag raising at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, as well as the evening retreat/flag lowering at 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday. For those who cannot attend events, Boys State of Kansas will provide updates during the week on its Facebook page, facebook.com/KansasBoysState. and on its website at ksbstate.org.

The Kansas Boys State program includes students who have just completed their junior year of high school (will be seniors in the fall) and sophomore year of high school (will be juniors in the fall). The objective of the ALBSK is to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Kansas Boys State provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility.

Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government

at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.