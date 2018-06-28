Richardson, Falcons Oust Hutchinson

After losing for the first time in the Hooper Showcase championship, the Salina Falcons returned to their winning ways.

Brogen Richardson drove in seven runs, the offense produced 24 hits, and the Falcons handled Hutchinson 12-1 and 11-2 in shortened games. Salina pushed its record to 19-1 with one doubleheader left before the Salina Regional Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Grand Slam.

Richardson started the night with an RBI single, bringing home center fielder Zach Farmer in a two-run first frame. The Falcons plated three more in the second, capitalizing on a wild pitch and two errors. Third baseman Brady McAfee ended the contest with a grand slam in the sixth.

Seth Catania earned the victory, tossing six frames, giving up five hits, one run and striking out five.

In the nightcap, the offensive explosion came later. Leading 2-0 going to the third frame, Salina put up three, highlighted by McAfee’s RBI double. Right fielder Ben Driver opened the fourth with a RBI triple, followed by a Richardson RBI. Richardson ended the night with a two-run blast in the fifth.

Cason Long recorded five innings of two-hit ball, allowing just two runs while striking out three. Long improved to 4-0 on the season.

Richardson led the offensive attack, going 5-for-7 with seven RBI, two homers and seven runs scored. Driver was 4-for-7 with three RBI and five runs. McAfee was solid, finishing 2-for-6 with five RBI and one home run.

Salina has a quick turnaround, taking on Newton at Dean Evans Stadium Thursday. First pitch is at 6 pm.