Richards Takes Over Sacred Heart Football

A familiar face is taking over the reins of Sacred Heart football.

Shane Richards, who has 10 years of assistant coaching experience, was announced Wednesday as the new head football coach. Richards replaces Garrett Galanski, who was relieved of his duties after three seasons.

Richards served eight years at Sacred Heart Middle School as an assistant. He briefly made an appearance at the high school level being an assistant for two seasons. Away from football, Richards serves as a fire engineer, and is a certified medical technician for the Salina Fire Department.

The Hays, Kan. native was a three-sport athlete, competing in football, wrestling, and baseball. Following his high school career, Richards went to Hutchinson Community College where he played football for two seasons.

New leaders for volleyball and golf

In addition to Richards, Sacred Heart announced two other moves. Kylee Cheatum becomes the new volleyball coach while Patrick Newell gains control of boys golf.

Cheatum takes the place of Sondra Palen after completing her degree career at Kansas Wesleyan University. Cheatum played for former KWU coach Fred Aubuchon and current coach Jessica Cleveland. Cheatum also coached the Smoky Valley Strikers club volleyball team for two seasons.

Newell slides over to Sacred Heart after being the head boys golf coach at Salina Central since 2003. The Sacred Heart alum was a member of the 1985 state team that placed second. Newell played collegiality at Kansas Technical Institute, Marymount College and KWU. He’s also a three-time Salina Municipal Club Champion.