Reward Offered in Murder Case

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible in a case involving a murder at an area lake.

According to the Army, Mrs. Enfinnity Latania Hayes was shot and killed by an unknown male while at Milford Lake back on October 3rd of 2021. ks on 3 oct 21. The unknown gunmen demanded money prior to shooting Hayes, and then fled on foot.

Any person having information regarding this incident should contact the fort riley CID office at 253-441-7891 or online .

You can remain anonymous.