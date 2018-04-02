Reward Offered in Horse’s Shooting Death

The owners of a traveling petting zoo are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who shot and killed a miniature horse on their property near Assaria.

Saline Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Ronda and Randy Russell discovered their horse, “Misty” had been shot once in the cheek and once in the neck sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning on their land in the 4200 block of East K-4 Highway.

Deputies say the couple has 14 horses on their ranch and the pasture is close to the road.

Sheriff Soldan says the shots could have been fired from the highway.

The couple who owns “A Little Hors’n Around Petting Zoo”, tells KSAL News that they are now offering $500 reward to encourage someone to come forward with information to help investigators make an arrest.

Ronda says she wants other livestock owners to be on the lookout, “I want to prevent this from happening to other people’s pets and livestock, or my own,” she said.