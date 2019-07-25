Retro Camper Fits Family at Leadsled

Dale Kvasnicka has a love for camping – surrounded by items that belong to the Eisenhower era.

With a desire to spend quality time in the outdoors with his wife and their 5-year-old son, Dale set out to design and build his “Wingtip Teardrop” camper. The result is a shiny, streamlined dream that’s pulled by his 1949 International Harvester pickup.

“I used all vintage parts the best that I could, Kvasnicha said.

The rivets on the back help form the graceful wing tip design on the aluminum camper that looks like it’s always bound for Route 66.

The Salina native and proud Kansan also found numerous ways to celebrate the Wheat state, like the classic tag and arrow shaped blinkers. “Those are old blinkers off of a wheat truck and I re-clocked so I could mount them off the side of the camper,” he said.

“I love the visors on them and the brass screen, they’re just really neat.”

By day Kvasnicka is a field technical supervisor for Cox Communications – who keeps dreaming of the open road that leads to a quiet camping spot.

“To me the camper is about getting away from screens, spending family time outdoors and making memories.”

Kvasnicka will be camped out all weekend long in Oakdale Park during the 2019 KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show.

Dale Kvasnicka built the 11-foot camper inside his Salina garage last year.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News that visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries in the park.

Thursday night many of the cars from the show will cruise down 7th Street in downtown. Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the East Crawford Recreation Area.

Saturday night there is a “One Night With Elvis” concert at the Stiefel Theatre, featuring Victor Trevino Jr. and Eddie Valen.

The car show wraps up Sunday afternoon in Oakdale Park.