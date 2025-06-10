Retired Superintendent Taking Over KWU Department

The recently retired USD 305 Superintendent will take over leadership of a department at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to the college, Linn Exline will lead KWU’s Department of Teacher Education.

Exline is a Salina native with numerous KWU graduates in her family dating back multiple generations, including a grandmother, both parents and a sister. She spent more than six years as USD 305’s leader before leaving the position at the end of this past school year. She rose from an elementary teacher to elementary principal to high school principal before entering district administration in 2014, when she became executive director of school improvement. Exline held that post for five years before becoming superintendent.

“Few people in Salina have ever been more dedicated to its education than Linn Exline,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “With more than three decades of experience, she knows the region, the challenges and the opportunities. In short, she has the knowledge, background and connections to help our students be ready for the classroom like few others could. We’re truly fortunate to have her become a Coyote.”

Prior to joining KWU, Exline spent her entire 33-year career at USD 305. Under her leadership, the district earned a Gold Medallion award (2023) and a Golden Achievement award (2024) from the National School Public Relations Association. During the past two years, she collaborated with a small group of other superintendents in the state to lead a statewide campaign to raise awareness about the work of public schools.

“We believe that Linn’s knowledge of the region and her experience in the district will be invaluable to our students,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost. “She has not only walked in the shoes of administration, but has taught and led at different grade levels, in different disciplines and at different schools. Her example of consistent, steady work and rising through the ranks is one our students can learn from. She has led in the very halls that we’re preparing our students for, and she will ensure that they are ready to lead there, as well.”

Exline has a variety of leadership experiences and remains a member of the Kansas Superintendents Advisory Council, the Kansas State Superintendent’s Association Legislative Committee and the Kansas/Missouri Superintendents Leadership Forum Board of Directors. She is a past member of the Kansas Association of School Boards Leadership for Tomorrow, as well as that group’s Business Operations and Leadership Development and the KSHSAA Superintendent’s Council.

Exline is also dedicated to the community and has served on numerous advisory councils, including those of the Saline County Health Department, Kansas State University Salina (Dean’s), and Salina Area Technical College’s Police and Fire Science. She graduated from Kansas State in 1992 with a degree in Elementary Education, and went on to earn her Master’s seven years later, also from Kansas State. She earned a District Leadership License from Emporia State in 2012.

“It was a great honor to lead USD 305, but retiring from that role was never the end of my career,” said Exline. “I always knew I wanted to find a way to continue to give back. I believe the most important factor in education is the quality of the teacher at the front of the classroom. I have deep respect for KWU, with its influence in the community and importance in my family’s history, so when the opportunity to grow the next generation of Coyote teachers became available, it was a perfect fit. I am excited to continue to influence the lives of students and to help make the educational system in north-central Kansas even better.”

Exline will begin her KWU role later this summer.