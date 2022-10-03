Retail Property Tax Relief Applications Open

Small businesses in Kansas can now apply to receive COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief.

In June, Governor Laura Kelly signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, investing $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses can learn whether they qualify for the program and how to access relief by accessing guidance from the Kansas Department of Revenue here.

The COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which requires a federal Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) to be completed for a business to be eligible to receive assistance.

The UEI is issued at no cost through the federal System for Award Management website, SAM.gov. Due to recent increases in the number of entities registering with SAM.gov, it may take up to 25 business days for new registrations to be processed. For any issues related to registering with SAM.gov or obtaining a UEI, applicants can contact the Federal Service Desk at 866-606-8220.

Once registration is complete and confirmed, business owners can apply for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program by going to ksrevenue.gov.

Applicants with questions regarding the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program can contact the Kansas Department of Revenue at 785-368-8660.

Small business owners have until April 15, 2023, to apply for this financial assistance.