Results from 5A Salina South Girls Golf Regional

Team Scores (top 4 qualify)
- Hays 324 (Won tiebreaker with lower 5th score)
- Bishop Carroll 324
- Maize 334
- Newton 374
- Salina South 392
- Maize South 402
- Hutchinson 445
- Great Bend 466
- Valley Center 484
Top 10 Individuals (Overall)
- Kinslea Jones (Maize) 71 (Won on 1st playoff hole)
- Keira Ronsick (Bishop Carroll) 71
- Isabella Hermocillo-Jones (Bishop Carroll) 73
- Katie Dinkel (Hays) 75
- Abigail Norris (Hays) 78
- Evyn Cox (Hays) 82
- Lindsey Warsnak (Newton) 83
- Madison Durr (Salina South) 85
- Alexis Elliott (Maize) 86
- Ella Marie Kerschen (Bishop Carroll) 87
Top 6 Individuals not on a team qualifier
- Madison Durr (Salina South) 85
- Skylar Seals (Maize South) 88
- Danee Phillips (Salina South) 95
- Hannah Clausel (Valley Center) 96
- Kailey Findley (Hutchinson) 97
- Cindric White (Salina Central) 98