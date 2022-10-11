Results from 5A Salina South Girls Golf Regional

Jackson Schneider October 11, 2022

Team Scores (top 4 qualify) Hays 324 (Won tiebreaker with lower 5th score) Bishop Carroll 324 Maize 334 Newton 374 Salina South 392 Maize South 402 Hutchinson 445 Great Bend 466 Valley Center 484 Top 10 Individuals (Overall) Kinslea Jones (Maize) 71 (Won on 1st playoff hole) Keira Ronsick (Bishop Carroll) 71 Isabella Hermocillo-Jones (Bishop Carroll) 73 Katie Dinkel (Hays) 75 Abigail Norris (Hays) 78 Evyn Cox (Hays) 82 Lindsey Warsnak (Newton) 83 Madison Durr (Salina South) 85 Alexis Elliott (Maize) 86 Ella Marie Kerschen (Bishop Carroll) 87 Top 6 Individuals not on a team qualifier Madison Durr (Salina South) 85 Skylar Seals (Maize South) 88 Danee Phillips (Salina South) 95 Hannah Clausel (Valley Center) 96 Kailey Findley (Hutchinson) 97 Cindric White (Salina Central) 98

