Resolving to Get Finances on Track

With so many changes in the economy , there is no better time than now to start planning your finances for 2023.

Consumer Credit Counseling in Salina has Five steps to help you start off the year on the right foot.

Track spending – Try keeping a spending diary for 30 days. What better way to see where your money went and see what you might be able to adjust as needed to help make your money work harder for you!

Check your credit reports – You have the opportunity to pull a full credit report from each of the 3 major credit reporting agencies. Visit www.annualcreditreport.com to pull a free report from each of the 3 major credit reporting agencies each year.

Set a financial goal! Are you planning to replace your car, purchase a home or go on vacation in 2023? Develop a monthly savings plan now to help spread out the costs.

Reduce debt. Either start with your smallest debt or highest interest rate account and focus extra money towards paying off that bill as fast as possible.

Prepare for the unexpected. Develop a monthly savings plan for emergencies.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service, Inc. is a Salina Non-Profit Agency that has been helping Kansans since 1985. CCCS is a HUD Approved Housing Counseling Agency and offers free budget, credit and housing counseling and education.

Not sure where to start? Consumer Credit Counseling Service has certified counselors that offer free financial review appointments to help review your finances and discuss ideas to help you plan for the new year. Contact CCCS at 785-827-6731 or visit www.kscccs.org for more information.