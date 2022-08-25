Residential Burglary

A residential burglar gets away with over $1,000 in electronics from a Salina home.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News that the victim is a 36 year old Salina woman, living in the 200 block of N. 13th. She discovered the missing items after she picked up her daughter from work.

When they arrived home they noticed a phone charger was missing. They assumed the dog had taken it and brushed it off. Later, they left again and when they returned they discovered an Xbox One missing as well. Upon looking further around the house, a screed from a window on the west side of the house had been removed.

The burglary took place sometime between 9:30am and 3:30pm on Tuesday the 23rd.

The list of missing items includes: Black Xbox One, White Xbox One, iWatch with a leopard print scrunchie band. Vivo Asics Laptop, Pink HP Pavilion Laptop, Dewalt bit set, White iPad mini, and an iPhone 6s.

The total loss is just short of $1,500.