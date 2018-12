Police are investigating a residential burglary in central Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in the 200 block of S. 3rd after someone broke a door jam and entered the home on Friday.

Police say thieves took about $500 cash, a couple of laptops, headphones, a pair of cell phones, an iPad mini, a couple of wrist watches and about 30 bracelets.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,925.