Authorities are investigating a residential burglary in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that someone entered a home in the 400 block of Baker and removed a 60-inch TV, laptop computer and bicycle from inside.

Police say a caretaker was watching over the home and reported the items had been stolen sometime between February 1st and last Friday. The door may have been left unlocked.

Loss is listed at $900.