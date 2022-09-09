Residential Burglary

A Salina woman comes home to find a burglar exiting her apartment.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the woman was not hurt during the encounter on Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of S. 2nd Street. Police say she had been out of town for a couple of days and returned to see a suspect leaving her property on foot.

Once inside she discovered that several items had been stolen including an HP laptop, Michael Jordan hoodie and a 65-inch flat screen TV. The suspect is described as a slender, black male with dreadlocks who left on foot and apparently empty handed.

Someone kicked in the door to gain entry. Loss and damage is listed at $1,050.