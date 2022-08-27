Researching Your Home, People Who Lived There

A presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum will teach those who attend how to find out more information about where they live.

The museum will host “Researching Your Home and the People Who Lived There” on Thursday, September 1 at 5:30 pm.

According to the museum, you can join Diana Staresinic-Deane as she highlights local resources, shares creative ways to study documents and assembles relevant narratives from maps, deeds, newspapers, and often unsought or unknown resources.

The presentation will be offered both in person at the Museum at 211 West Iron Ave and through zoom. To watch via zoom, register at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

Researching a property, be it an old home, a new business, or a section of pastureland, can do more than tell us the history of a space. It can also build a human connection to the people who came before us and the times in which they lived.

This presentation is ideal for those new to seeking out family and community stories, and helpful for those stymied by a dead end. Staresinic-Deane is the executive director of Franklin County Historical Society and Old Depot Museum in Ottawa.

“Researching Your Home and the People Who Lived There” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Speakers Bureau, featuring humanities-based presentations designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.