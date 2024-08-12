Rescue Mission Residents Learning Airplane Maintenance

Two residents at the Salina Rescue Mission are elevating their skills and education in airplane mechanics through the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program offered at Kansas State University Salina .

The program, which began classes in May 2024 , is currently instructing five participants in the necessary skills and education to become Federal Aviation Administration Part 147-approved aircraft mechanics by providing training from aviation maintenance faculty experts at K-State Salina. By completion of the 34-week program, participants will have gained the knowledge and ability necessary to pursue an in-demand, high-paying career.

The two Salina Rescue Mission residents participating in the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program had their education expenses paid for thanks to donors to the organization, with the hope that they will be able to find a full-time career by completing the program. The residents also have prior experience in automotive mechanics and steel working, which complements the training in the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program.

While participants of the program must attend classes full-time for 34 weeks, they can expect to enter an in-demand career as the aviation maintenance industry needs more qualified aircraft mechanics.

Because of the need, The Aviation Maintenance Certification Program was established through Saline County’s share of federal COVID relief funding to help provide economic growth to the county and provide residents with learning opportunities that they might not otherwise have access to and a chance for a better employment situation.

“There is a high need for aviation maintenance professionals nationally,” said Kirsten Zoller, executive director for strategic initiatives at K-State Salina. “That need also extends to Saline County, where many businesses are searching for qualified aircraft mechanics. As we have continued conversations with our industry partners, the Aviation Maintenance Certification Program is one way our campus wants to expand our engagement programs and increase our impact on Saline County and Kansas residents.”