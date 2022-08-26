Republican Senator to Run as Independent For Governor

A conservative republican legislator will be on the ballot in the Kansas Governor’s race as an independent candidate in the upcoming November general election.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office Thursday evening confirmed that Senator Dennis Pyle’s independent nomination petition for Kansas governor is certified with more than 5,000 signatures as state law requires. His name will be placed on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for governor.

Senator Pyle’s petition was 2,190 pages with signatures from 85 different Kansas counties. As of August 25, the secretary of state’s office certifies his petition as sufficient due to 78 counties verifying a minimum of 6,234 signatures.

The Kansas Reflector reports Pyle said in a statement “I want to use this opportunity to again thank all of my campaign volunteers and family members whose herculean effort and enthusiastic dedication to our petition drive made this day possible,” Pyle said in a statement. “I also want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving us this amazing honor and opportunity to serve our fellow Kansans and be a blessing to Him.”

Pyle, who is running on a ticket with Kathleen Garrison, vowed to mount a campaign that illustrated “stark differences between our conservative beliefs and the radically liberal public policy views of our two opponents, Kelly and Schmidt.”

He said Schmidt and Kelly, who both previously served in the Kansas Senate, voted together on virtually “every liberal policy.” Schmidt was elected attorney general in 2010 after a decade in the Senate representing the Independence area. Kelly was elected governor in 2018 and served a Topeka district in the Senate since 2005.