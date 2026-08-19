Representing Rural Kansas on the World Stage

Sometimes economic development happens across a table from a local business owner. Sometimes it happens at a community meeting, during a site visit or in conversations about housing and workforce.

And sometimes, it happens thousands of miles from home.

Recently, I had the opportunity to travel to Zurich, Switzerland, after receiving a personal invitation from Kansas Lt. Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland to accompany the Kansas Department of Commerce on a trade mission.

For me, this was more than an international trip. It was an opportunity to represent Dickinson County, strengthen an important relationship with one of our largest employers, learn more about global business and trade, and make sure rural Kansas was part of the conversation.

Connecting With Lindt & Sprüngli

One of the highlights of the trip was visiting Lindt & Sprüngli, the parent company of Russell Stover Chocolates.

Russell Stover’s Abilene facility is one of three Russell Stover manufacturing plants in the United States and one of the largest employers in Dickinson County. That makes our relationship with Russell Stover, as well as its corporate leadership, incredibly important to our community.

While in Zurich, we had the opportunity to learn about the history of chocolate, Lindt & Sprüngli’s global operations and the company’s long history.

But one of the most valuable parts of the visit was simply having the opportunity to listen.

Company representatives shared some of the challenges affecting the Abilene operation, particularly workforce availability and housing.

Those were important conversations for me to hear firsthand.

Housing and workforce are already two significant issues we are working to address through Driving Dickinson County. When one of our largest employers identifies those same challenges, it reinforces the importance of the work happening here at home.

Economic development isn’t just about recruiting the next company. It is also about listening to the businesses that are already here, understanding what may stand in the way of their long-term success and working together to address those challenges.

Bringing a Little Piece of Abilene to Switzerland

We also had the chance to bring a little bit of Abilene and President Dwight D. Eisenhower with us to Switzerland.

We presented Ana Dominguez of Lindt & Sprüngli with a signed book about President Eisenhower from Martin Teasley, along with an “I Like Ike” coin.

Later, during a business luncheon where the Kansas Department of Commerce showcased Kansas to Swiss business leaders, I shared Ike buttons with attendees.

It may have been a small gesture, but it gave us an opportunity to tell the story of Abilene.

We have something special in Dickinson County. President Eisenhower’s legacy gives Abilene international name recognition and provides us with a natural way to begin conversations about our community, our history and the opportunities available here.

And yes, I have to admit, handing out “I Like Ike” buttons at a business luncheon in Switzerland was a pretty memorable economic development moment.

Seeing Economic Development From a Global Perspective

The trip also gave me the opportunity to meet with Swiss businesses interested in the United States and hear firsthand how companies think about international investment, trade and location decisions.

It broadened my understanding of just how interconnected our economy has become.

Tariffs, international trade negotiations, foreign investment and decisions made in corporate offices thousands of miles away may sound far removed from rural Kansas.

They aren’t.

Those decisions can ultimately affect manufacturers, suppliers, employees, families and communities like ours.

That is why relationships matter.

And it is why I believe rural communities need to be represented in these conversations.

We may not be the largest community at the table, but Dickinson County has a strong story to tell. We have manufacturers with global connections, Interstate 70, rail access, a strong agricultural economy, an entrepreneurial spirit, a committed workforce and communities that care deeply about their future.

Our responsibility is to make sure people know we are here.

Bringing What I Learned Back Home

This trip also challenged me professionally.

I came home with a stronger understanding of international trade, foreign direct investment and the factors global businesses consider when making decisions.

Just as importantly, I came home with new relationships.

Economic development is a relationship business. The network built through opportunities like this can lead to new ideas, resources, introductions and partnerships that may benefit Dickinson County long after the trip itself is over.

That is part of what makes these opportunities so valuable. The goal isn’t simply to travel somewhere new. The goal is to bring something valuable back.

New knowledge.

New relationships.

New perspectives.

And a better understanding of how we can position Dickinson County for the future.

A Team Working for Kansas

Another thing this experience reinforced for me is just how fortunate Kansas is to have the team we have at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Since locating in Kansas, I have continued to be impressed by the resources, relationships and energy the Commerce team brings to economic development across our state. Seeing them work internationally gave me an even greater appreciation for what happens behind the scenes.

They are economic developers, but they are also relationship builders, diplomats and forward thinkers. They understand that attracting investment to Kansas takes patience, credibility and relationships that may be developed over months or even years.

Kansas has been successful in securing significant new investment and creating new opportunities across the state. What I appreciate just as much is that the Department of Commerce continues to recognize the important role rural communities play in the overall Kansas economy.

Rural Kansas brings agriculture, manufacturing, energy, transportation, small businesses, entrepreneurship and a tremendous quality of life to our state’s economic landscape. Having a state partner that understands those strengths make a difference for communities like ours.

The trip gave me an opportunity to see firsthand the work being done to position Kansas on a much larger stage, and I came home even more committed to making sure Dickinson County is ready to take advantage of the opportunities those efforts can create.

Thank You to the Kansas Department of Commerce

I am incredibly grateful to Lt. Governor Toland and the Kansas Department of Commerce team for the invitation and for giving me the opportunity to join them on the world stage.

The experience strengthened my economic and business development skills, expanded my understanding of international trade and investment, and allowed me to build relationships with an amazing network of business leaders and economic development professionals.

Most of all, I was proud to represent Dickinson County and Driving Dickinson County.

Whether economic development conversations happen in Abilene, elsewhere in Kansas or halfway around the world in Zurich, the goal remains the same: listen to businesses, build strong relationships, create opportunity and make sure Dickinson County has a seat at the table.

Sometimes moving Dickinson County forward means taking our story farther down the road.

And that is pretty Roadmarkable!