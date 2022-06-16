Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 71 °

Reports list Kansas City as a World Cup site in 2026

Jackson SchneiderJune 16, 2022

An official announcement is expected on Thursday afternoon, solidifying Kansas City as one of the cities which will host World Cup matches in 2026.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played across North America, in Mexico, Canada, and across the United States.

A handful of cities in each nation are awaiting the official announcement eagerly. Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore/Washington D.C, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver.

Several highly-respected soccer sources have begun to leak information to news outlets across the City of Fountains, stating they will be one of the sites selected in the United States, with games to be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The announcements are set to begin around 4 PM CT on Thursday, but with the growth of the sport of soccer in the Kansas City area, and the proven success of Major League Soccer franchise Sporting Kansas City, it seems as if World Cup matches in KC are a no-brainer for the 2026 World Cup.

 

Featured Image from World Soccer Talk

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Bat Stolen From Business

A business near downtown Salina was broken into Tuesday night. Restore, located at 210 E. Walnut,...

June 16, 2022 Comments

Teen Fatality in Four Wheeler Accid...

Kansas News

June 16, 2022

Royals outlast Giants 3-2, avoid sw...

Sports News

June 16, 2022

K-State to Host Florida in SEC/Big ...

Sports News

June 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bat Stolen From Business
June 16, 2022Comments
Teen Fatality in Four Whe...
June 16, 2022Comments
Cuts For A Cause Schedule...
June 15, 2022Comments
Sixth Most Wanted Arrest
June 15, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra