Reports list Kansas City as a World Cup site in 2026

An official announcement is expected on Thursday afternoon, solidifying Kansas City as one of the cities which will host World Cup matches in 2026.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played across North America, in Mexico, Canada, and across the United States.

A handful of cities in each nation are awaiting the official announcement eagerly. Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Baltimore/Washington D.C, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver.

Several highly-respected soccer sources have begun to leak information to news outlets across the City of Fountains, stating they will be one of the sites selected in the United States, with games to be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The announcements are set to begin around 4 PM CT on Thursday, but with the growth of the sport of soccer in the Kansas City area, and the proven success of Major League Soccer franchise Sporting Kansas City, it seems as if World Cup matches in KC are a no-brainer for the 2026 World Cup.

