Reported Child Abduction Under Investigation

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a reported child abduction.

According to the agency, on Saturday at 4:09 P.M. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Kansas Ave in Lucas to a report of two missing juveniles. Shortly after the initial call, a 911 call was received from one of the missing juveniles around the 198th and Fairview Road area.

Russell County Deputies, Russell County EMS, and Lucas Fire Department responded to the area and located the missing juveniles. The juveniles were evaluated by EMS and reunited with family.

Russell County Deputies interviewed the juveniles and were provided information that they were kidnapped from the Lucas area by a person dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, and driving a white panel van, with no windows, and no writing on the sides. Additional information was provided by the juveniles that when the van stopped, they were able to open a van door and escape.

Russell County Deputies conducted a thorough search of the area, conducted a canvas of the area, and interviewed several people, collecting statements and video surveillance of the Lucas area in the time frame the juveniles were reported to be kidnapped. The information obtained from the physical description of the suspected person and van was sent to all State of Kansas Law Enforcement to be on the lookout.

Deputies are currently following up on interviews and video. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone in the Lucas area, that has any type of surveillance video to review that video on the day of the reported kidnapping.

If anyone finds anything matching the description of the suspected person and/or suspected van, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-483-2151, so Deputies can review that video.

This is an ongoing investigation.