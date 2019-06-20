Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 71 °

Report: Stampede Move To Topeka is Permanent

Todd PittengerJune 20, 2019
This year's Country Stampede takes place June 27-30. Headliners will include Trace Adkins, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean and the Pistol Annies, featuring Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

A move by one of the largest music festivals In Kansas to Topeka appears to be a permanent move.

Flooding concerns prompted organizers of the annual Country Stampede this month to move from Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan to Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park. Country Stampede had typically been held in the River Pond Area at Tuttle Creek Lake just north of Manhattan. However, with water levels approaching near record highs and flooding advisories issued for some areas in Manhattan the three day long concert decided to make the change.

Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka has what they say is “a major announcement” planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to this year’s event kicking off. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that it will be an announcement of a permanent move to Topeka.

Country Stampede typically takes place the last full weekend in June at Tuttle Creek State Park, about four miles north of Manhattan.It annually pumps an estimated $8 million into the Manhattan economy. Some of country music’s biggest stars have performed since the first festival was held in 1996.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Pioneer Inducted Into Kansas...

A man who started a business in Salina which grew into one of the largest of its kind in the world i...

June 20, 2019 Comments

Kansas Regents Zero Out Tuition Hik...

Top News

June 20, 2019

This year's Country Stampede takes place June 27-30. Headliners will include Trace Adkins, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean and the Pistol Annies, featuring Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Report: Stampede Move To Topeka is ...

Top News

June 20, 2019

Rough first sinks Keller, Royals in...

Sports News

June 19, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Pioneer Inducted I...
June 20, 2019Comments
132 Cited for Seat Belt V...
June 19, 2019Comments
124 Stolen Sunflower Pin ...
June 19, 2019Comments
Saline State Fishing Lake...
June 19, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH