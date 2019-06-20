Report: Stampede Move To Topeka is Permanent

A move by one of the largest music festivals In Kansas to Topeka appears to be a permanent move.

Flooding concerns prompted organizers of the annual Country Stampede this month to move from Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan to Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park. Country Stampede had typically been held in the River Pond Area at Tuttle Creek Lake just north of Manhattan. However, with water levels approaching near record highs and flooding advisories issued for some areas in Manhattan the three day long concert decided to make the change.

Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka has what they say is “a major announcement” planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to this year’s event kicking off. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that it will be an announcement of a permanent move to Topeka.

Country Stampede typically takes place the last full weekend in June at Tuttle Creek State Park, about four miles north of Manhattan.It annually pumps an estimated $8 million into the Manhattan economy. Some of country music’s biggest stars have performed since the first festival was held in 1996.