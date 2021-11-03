REPORT: Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, OUT Sunday vs. Chiefs

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, as @TomPelissero reported. He’s out Sunday vs. Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Schefter later added that the soonest Rodgers could return would be Saturday, November 13th because he is vaccinated.

Previously this season, written in a Washington Post article, it was reported that Rodgers was vaccinated, so now with conflicting reports, questions are circling surrounding the start quarterback, the Green Bay Packers, as well as the NFL’s handling of its COVID-19 protocol.