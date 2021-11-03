Salina, KS

REPORT: Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, OUT Sunday vs. Chiefs

Jackson SchneiderNovember 3, 2021

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Schefter later added that the soonest Rodgers could return would be Saturday, November 13th because he is vaccinated.

Previously this season, written in a Washington Post article, it was reported that Rodgers was vaccinated, so now with conflicting reports, questions are circling surrounding the start quarterback, the Green Bay Packers, as well as the NFL’s handling of its COVID-19 protocol.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

