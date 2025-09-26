Report of Shots Fired in Salina Neighborhood

No injuries are reported after reports of shots fired in a Salina neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to Salinas Police, at about 1:00 AM Friday officers responded to the area of the 300 block of N. Penn in reference to several calls reporting what sounded like multiple gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived in the area and did not locate any damage or casings. It was reported an unknown type dark colored vehicle was seen speeding from the area southbound on N. Oakdale Road shortly after the suspected the suspected gunshots.

The investigation is on-going.