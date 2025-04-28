Report of Possible Gun Prompts Lockdown

There was drama at a Salina School Monday morning.

Officials told KSAL News at the scene that after receiving a report of a possible gun in, or around the school, as a precaution Salina South High School went into lockdown and multiple law enforcement responded to the area. Salina Police, Saline County Sheriff Deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, and Salina Fire / EMS all responded.

Unfounded, untrue reports of a possible active shooter quickly spread via social media. A student wearing a backpack fled the area on foot and was briefly detained, and then released. It was determined the student ran because he was fearful after hearing the active shooter misinformation.

The social media misinformation prompted multiple parents to show up outside the school. Salina 911 dispatch also became overwhelmed with calls from people asking what was going on.

After police cleared the school, and determined there was no danger, the lockdown was lifted. They determined that the school was secure, there was no weapon, and that no shots were fired.

Authorities are still investigating, but say there was never an active shooter, no shots were fired, and there were no injuries.