Report: NFL Preseason Cut To Two Games, But Could Be Reduced to Zero

Metro NewsJuly 2, 2020

The Chiefs won’t be playing as many preseason games this year, if any.

The NFL is trimming its preseason from four games to two, multiple outlets report.

The players union has not signed off on that, but is questioning the value of playing any exhibition games during the coronavirus pandemic, NFL’s Network Mike Garafolo reports.

There will be a board of reps call today.

As of now, most players will report to training camp on July 28th, but the first preseason game would not be played until August 20th.

Exhibition finales on September 3rd have also been ditched. The regular season will kick off September 10th with Houston at KC.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

