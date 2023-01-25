Salina, KS

Report: Lincoln enters Baseball Cooperative with Sylvan-Lucas

Jackson SchneiderJanuary 25, 2023

Reports have surfaced this morning that Lincoln High School (USD 298) has accepted an agreement with Sylvan-Lucas (USD 299) to re-enter a cooperative baseball program this spring.

The agreement, first reported by Kansas Pregame, will merge the two schools’ baseball programs, saving the Leopards from a lost season. Lincoln’s season had been cancelled after the previous cooperative was ended this past summer.

KSAL is working to confirm the report, and will update with additional information when it becomes available.

