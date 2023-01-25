Report: Lincoln enters Baseball Cooperative with Sylvan-Lucas

Reports have surfaced this morning that Lincoln High School (USD 298) has accepted an agreement with Sylvan-Lucas (USD 299) to re-enter a cooperative baseball program this spring.

The agreement, first reported by Kansas Pregame, will merge the two schools’ baseball programs, saving the Leopards from a lost season. Lincoln’s season had been cancelled after the previous cooperative was ended this past summer.

After a special board meeting this morning it appears Lincoln (@USD298Lincoln) has accepted an invitation to re-enter a cooperative with Sylvan-Lucas (@USD299Syl_Luc) for baseball to save this season for Lincoln after it was previously cancelled. @KeeganM_KPG @dusty40 @JBane87 — Kansas Pregame (@KansasPregame) January 25, 2023

KSAL is working to confirm the report, and will update with additional information when it becomes available.