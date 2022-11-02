REPORT: KU imposes 4-game suspension for Self, Townsend

Jeff Goodman, a College Basketball Analyst with Stadium, reported this morning that the University of Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Curtis Townsend.

BREAKING: Kansas has self-imposed a 4-game suspension for Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend to begin this season, source told @Stadium. The program will also self-impose recruiting restrictions. Self will miss Champions Classic vs. Duke on Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will be acting coach. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 2, 2022

The suspension means that Self and Townsend will not be present for KU’s first four games of the 2022 season. Those games include Omaha, North Dakota State, Duke in the Champions Classic, and Southern Utah. The tandem with be available to return for Kansas’s trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis November 23-25.

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as the interim coach during this suspension.