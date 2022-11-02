Salina, KS

REPORT: KU imposes 4-game suspension for Self, Townsend

Jackson SchneiderNovember 2, 2022

Jeff Goodman, a College Basketball Analyst with Stadium, reported this morning that the University of Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Curtis Townsend.

The suspension means that Self and Townsend will not be present for KU’s first four games of the 2022 season. Those games include Omaha, North Dakota State, Duke in the Champions Classic, and Southern Utah. The tandem with be available to return for Kansas’s trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis November 23-25.

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as the interim coach during this suspension.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

