Report: Klieman, K-State agree on new contract

Late Sunday night, reports began to surface from multiple College Football pundits that Kansas State and Head Football Coach Chris Klieman are in an agreement for a contract extension.

The extension, according to multiple reports, is worth up to $44 million and will run through the 2030 season. This would make Chris Klieman an average of $5.5 million per season, which will be the second-highest among coaches in the new look Big 12.

Kansas State is 30-20 in his four seasons at Kansas State, fresh off of the 2022 Big 12 Championship, and a 10-win season in which Kansas State appeared in its first Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats have been bowl eligible in three of Klieman’s four seasons, with the only exception being the COVID season of 2020.

The extension provides plenty of reasons for confidence for K-State fans, as if the recent success wasn’t enough. The deal shows Athletic Director Gene Taylor, and the University’s commitment to Klieman, and the direction they believe he is taking the program.

The Wildcats, by most accounts, will be a consensus top-25 team heading in to 2023, boasting on of its best recruiting classes in school history, as well as being shortly removed from four NFL Draftees just a few short weeks ago.