REPORT: Colorado to return to Big 12 in 2024

Reports have surfaced that former Big 12 Conference member Colorado will be making a return to its original conference home.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursdayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWAuTF pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

The Buffs originally departed the Big 12 for the Pac-12 Conference in 2011, where they have spent the last decade plus, but recent unrest within the Pac-12 and its search for a new media rights agreement have forced Colorado’s hand.

The report shown above, from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy states that Colorado will rejoin the Big 12 Conference as early as 2024, just a year after the Big 12 added four new members in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.

This addition would bring the conference’s membership to 13, begging the question, who will be next?

The Big 12 had been tied to multiple other institutions, including Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State, all from within the Pac-12, as well as other east coast counterparts, but nothing has been linked of late. Only time will tell, now that a new domino has fallen.